AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.46%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
FLYNG 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.72%)
GGL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 27.41 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.86%)
NETSOL 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 91.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 71.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.68%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.37%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.19%)
SNGP 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TRG 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,247 Increased By 120.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 57.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,588 Increased By 5.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
EFU General Insurance Limited         16-03-2023    11:30
Frontier Ceramics Limited             16-03-2023    10:00
Pakistan Services Limited             16-03-2023    12:00
Engro Corporation Limited             16-03-2023    14:30
Ibrahim Fibres Limited                17-03-2023    12:00
Century Insurance Company Limited     17-03-2023    18:30
Security Investment Bank Limited      20-03-2023    16:30
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited      20-03-2023    10:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited            20-03-2023    14:30
IGI Life Insurance Limited            20-03-2023    16:30
IGI Holdings Limited                  21-03-2023    12:00
Askari Life Assurance 
Company Limited                       21-03-2023    11:30
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                               21-03-2023    11:30
Asia Insurance Company Limited        21-03-2023    15:00
The United Insurance Company          21-03-2023    11:30
Jubilee General Insurance Limited     22-03-2023    14:30
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited     22-03-2023    11:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BOARD MEETINGS

Comments

1000 characters

BOARD MEETINGS

Consumer price inflation in Pakistan second highest in South Asia: World Bank

Release / disbursement: Rs399.68bn funds authorised for PSDP

Democracy, fiscal discipline must for uplift, says Dar

Pakistan's ex finance chief Miftah warns against any kind of debt restructuring

Police halt bid to arrest IK on LHC’s order

IK warns of ‘anarchy’ in country

US, Pakistan discuss the whole gamut of energy matters

PSO suggests Rs10/litre levy to avert default

Fuel prices increased

Urea production: Fertiliser plants to get gas till May 31st: ECC

Read more stories