BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
EFU General Insurance Limited 16-03-2023 11:30
Frontier Ceramics Limited 16-03-2023 10:00
Pakistan Services Limited 16-03-2023 12:00
Engro Corporation Limited 16-03-2023 14:30
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 17-03-2023 12:00
Century Insurance Company Limited 17-03-2023 18:30
Security Investment Bank Limited 20-03-2023 16:30
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited 20-03-2023 10:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 20-03-2023 14:30
IGI Life Insurance Limited 20-03-2023 16:30
IGI Holdings Limited 21-03-2023 12:00
Askari Life Assurance
Company Limited 21-03-2023 11:30
Adamjee Insurance Company
Limited 21-03-2023 11:30
Asia Insurance Company Limited 21-03-2023 15:00
The United Insurance Company 21-03-2023 11:30
Jubilee General Insurance Limited 22-03-2023 14:30
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited 22-03-2023 11:00
=========================================================
