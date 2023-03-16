Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (March 15, 2023).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 4.55357 4.56229 4.56457 0.07957
Libor 1 Month 4.72771 4.71900 4.80600 0.42857
Libor 3 Month 4.94100 5.02571 5.15371 0.91643
Libor 6 Month 4.96843 5.34614 5.49986 1.23786
Libor 1 Year 4.99229 5.71671 5.88071 1.68514
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
