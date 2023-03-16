WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 15, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Mar-23 13-Mar-23 10-Mar-23 9-Mar-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108846 0.108467 0.108171 0.10817 Euro 0.802882 0.801495 0.797645 0.796023 Japanese yen 0.00562023 0.00557315 0.00554404 0.005505 U.K. pound 0.909738 0.904808 0.903623 0.896751 U.S. dollar 0.747771 0.748641 0.75349 0.754238 Algerian dinar 0.00550101 0.00551407 0.00551832 0.005517 Australian dollar 0.497193 0.497228 0.498551 Botswana pula 0.0566063 0.056747 0.0563611 0.056266 Brazilian real 0.142824 0.142887 0.14689 Brunei dollar 0.554726 0.556942 0.555753 0.557127 Canadian dollar 0.546736 0.545259 0.546946 Chilean peso 0.000931059 0.0009391 0.00094083 0.000939 Czech koruna 0.0337518 0.0337545 0.033751 0.033704 Danish krone 0.107846 0.107664 0.107174 0.106963 Indian rupee 0.00907909 0.00913944 0.00918726 0.009207 Israeli New Shekel 0.206168 0.206465 0.209594 0.209627 Korean won 0.000571996 0.000564714 0.00057096 0.000572 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44011 2.44295 2.456 Malaysian ringgit 0.166913 0.166958 0.166775 0.166701 Mauritian rupee 0.0158941 0.0159471 0.0160324 0.016041 Mexican peso 0.0401107 0.0397575 0.041768 New Zealand dollar 0.46474 0.460414 0.460043 0.460689 Norwegian krone 0.0708318 0.0703729 0.0706507 0.070623 Omani rial 1.94479 1.94705 1.96161 Peruvian sol 0.197115 0.199112 Philippine peso 0.0136159 0.0135616 0.0136408 0.013615 Polish zloty 0.170751 0.17051 0.170219 0.170042 Qatari riyal 0.205432 0.205671 0.207208 Russian ruble 0.00994473 0.00992091 0.0099221 0.009937 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199406 0.199638 0.20113 Singapore dollar 0.554726 0.556942 0.555753 0.557127 South African rand 0.0410746 0.0412638 0.0408208 0.040492 Swedish krona 0.0704275 0.07041 0.0699899 0.070525 Swiss franc 0.820149 0.818903 0.812301 0.804563 Thai baht 0.0216613 0.0216646 0.0214823 0.021508 Trinidadian dollar 0.110877 0.111465 U.A.E. dirham 0.203614 0.203851 0.205375 Uruguayan peso 0.0190525 0.0190334 0.019252 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

