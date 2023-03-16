WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
March 15, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 14-Mar-23 13-Mar-23 10-Mar-23 9-Mar-23
Chinese yuan 0.108846 0.108467 0.108171 0.10817
Euro 0.802882 0.801495 0.797645 0.796023
Japanese yen 0.00562023 0.00557315 0.00554404 0.005505
U.K. pound 0.909738 0.904808 0.903623 0.896751
U.S. dollar 0.747771 0.748641 0.75349 0.754238
Algerian dinar 0.00550101 0.00551407 0.00551832 0.005517
Australian dollar 0.497193 0.497228 0.498551
Botswana pula 0.0566063 0.056747 0.0563611 0.056266
Brazilian real 0.142824 0.142887 0.14689
Brunei dollar 0.554726 0.556942 0.555753 0.557127
Canadian dollar 0.546736 0.545259 0.546946
Chilean peso 0.000931059 0.0009391 0.00094083 0.000939
Czech koruna 0.0337518 0.0337545 0.033751 0.033704
Danish krone 0.107846 0.107664 0.107174 0.106963
Indian rupee 0.00907909 0.00913944 0.00918726 0.009207
Israeli New Shekel 0.206168 0.206465 0.209594 0.209627
Korean won 0.000571996 0.000564714 0.00057096 0.000572
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44011 2.44295 2.456
Malaysian ringgit 0.166913 0.166958 0.166775 0.166701
Mauritian rupee 0.0158941 0.0159471 0.0160324 0.016041
Mexican peso 0.0401107 0.0397575 0.041768
New Zealand dollar 0.46474 0.460414 0.460043 0.460689
Norwegian krone 0.0708318 0.0703729 0.0706507 0.070623
Omani rial 1.94479 1.94705 1.96161
Peruvian sol 0.197115 0.199112
Philippine peso 0.0136159 0.0135616 0.0136408 0.013615
Polish zloty 0.170751 0.17051 0.170219 0.170042
Qatari riyal 0.205432 0.205671 0.207208
Russian ruble 0.00994473 0.00992091 0.0099221 0.009937
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199406 0.199638 0.20113
Singapore dollar 0.554726 0.556942 0.555753 0.557127
South African rand 0.0410746 0.0412638 0.0408208 0.040492
Swedish krona 0.0704275 0.07041 0.0699899 0.070525
Swiss franc 0.820149 0.818903 0.812301 0.804563
Thai baht 0.0216613 0.0216646 0.0214823 0.021508
Trinidadian dollar 0.110877 0.111465
U.A.E. dirham 0.203614 0.203851 0.205375
Uruguayan peso 0.0190525 0.0190334 0.019252
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
