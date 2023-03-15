AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 30.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.76%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.08%)
FFL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
FLYNG 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.39%)
GGL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
HUBC 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
MLCF 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.29%)
NETSOL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 92.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.52%)
PAEL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 71.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
PRL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 42.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 111.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
UNITY 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,151 Increased By 24.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -33 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,579 Decreased By -3.1 (-0.02%)
Asian shares gain as fears about rapid Fed hikes, bank crisis fade

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 11:23am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
SINGAPORE: Asian equities rose sharply on Wednesday, tracking a relief rally on Wall Street and as US inflation data delivered no nasty surprises, reinforcing hopes the Federal Reserve will likely go for a smaller rate hike when it meets next week.

Investors piled back into stocks in US markets overnight as fears about contagion in the banking sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week eased.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.44% higher, having slid 1.7% on Tuesday after SVB’s collapse triggered heavy selling by investors in the last few trading sessions.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.33% in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei was mostly flat.

Chinese shares were 0.46% higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.4%. Data on Wednesday showed China’s industrial output in the first two months of 2023 rose 2.4% from the year earlier, accelerating from a 1.3% annual rise seen in December.

The data slightly missed forecasts for a 2.6% rise in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“It’s clearly dominated by a relief rally rather than any inflation angst,” said Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia Pacific at ING. “I suppose what we’ve got is the banking sector in the US returning to stability, with depositors being given the fairly clear signal that they’re not going to lose out.”

Investors were also relieved after February’s US inflation report on Tuesday showed consumer prices rising by 0.4%, with a year-on-year gain of 6% - in line with analyst expectations, as there were worries that stronger than expected data might lead the Fed to go for jumbo-sized hikes to battle inflation.

Asian markets tumble as bank worries spread from Wall Street

As recently as last week, markets were braced for the return of large Fed hikes but the swift collapse of SVB has changed those expectations, with market pricing in an 80% chance of a 25 basis point hike next week.

“It does feel like the 50 basis point move for this month’s meeting that was speculated about especially after Powell’s commentary to the Senate Banking Committee. Nobody’s expecting that anymore,” said Carnell.

US Treasury yields extended gains into Asian hours after sharp declines at the start of the week.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.8 basis points to 3.674%.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 6.9 basis points at 4.294%, but far off last week’s peak of 5.084%. In the currency market, the greenback held steady, with the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, at 103.64, with the euro unchanged at $1.0732.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.08% to 134.30 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2157, down 0.01% on the day. US crude rose 1.07% to $72.09 per barrel and Brent was at $78.16, up 0.92% on the day.

Gold prices were on edge, with spot gold adding 0.1% to $1,904.11 an ounce.

