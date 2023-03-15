AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 30.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.76%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.08%)
FFL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
FLYNG 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.39%)
GGL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
HUBC 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
MLCF 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.29%)
NETSOL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 92.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.52%)
PAEL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 71.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
PRL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 42.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 111.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
UNITY 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,151 Increased By 24.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -33 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,579 Decreased By -3.1 (-0.02%)
Australia shares rebound as contagion fears ebb; easing US inflation boosts sentiment

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 11:19am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Australian shares ended a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, with mining and financial stocks leading gains, as fears of a global banking crisis eased, while cooling US inflation raised hopes of smaller rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% to 7,057.60 by 2322 GMT.

The benchmark fell 1.4% on Tuesday. Data showed that US consumer prices rose at an expected monthly pace in February, raising bets of a smaller 25 basis-point hike in key interest rate by the Fed at its policy meeting next week.

Banking stocks around the world rebounded after losing hundreds of billions of dollars in value this week after the collapse of major US-based lender SVB Financial Group.

Financial stocks in Sydney, too, jumped 1.2%, in their best day in more than a week. The so-called ‘Big Four’ banks advanced between 1.5% and 2%.

Technology stocks rose 2.4%, tracking gains in their Wall Street peers, with Block Inc’s ASX-listed shares gaining 4.1% and Xero rising 2.3%. The mining sub-index advanced 0.9%. Sector majors Rio Tinto and BHP Group rose 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively. Gold stocks slumped more than 2% after a three-session rally.

Australia shares fall 1% on US bank collapse jitters

Gold prices fell on Tuesday after surging over 2% in the previous two sessions. Bellevue Gold plunged 9.7% and Northern Star Resources dived 2.3%. Energy stocks slid 0.7%, driven by a 4% plunge in the oil market on inflation worries.

Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy and Santos shed 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index broke a five-session losing streak and rose 0.3% to reach 11,627.92.

Official data showed that the country reported a current account deficit in the fourth quarter.

Australian shares

