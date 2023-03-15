AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
SST amounts, returns: SRB extends deadlines

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2023 07:07am
KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has extended the date of e-depositing the amounts of Sindh Sales Tax (SST) and e-filing of tax returns for the tax period February 2023 till March 21, 2023, & March 24, 2023, respectively.

According to the circular issued here on Tuesday, the provincial tax authority has granted permission to registered persons, including withholding agents covered by the Sindh Sales Tax Special Procedure (Withholding) Rules, 2014, to e-deposit the amounts of Sindh sales tax for the tax period February 2023 on or before March 21, 2023.

Furthermore, the registered persons have been permitted to e-file their tax returns (in Form SST-03 or Form SSTW-03, as the case may be) for the tax period February 2023, on or before March 24, 2023, in the prescribed manner.

This announcement is expected to be well received by taxpayers who can now avoid any late fees or penalties by adhering to the given timelines and easily deposit their taxes and e-file their returns without any hassle.

