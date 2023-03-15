AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:01am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Haleon Pakistan Limited
(Formerly GSKCH Pak Ltd)             14-03-2023     12:30
Askari General Insurance             15-03-2023     11:30
Company Limited
Shell Pakistan Limited               15-03-2023     10:00
Ghani Chemical Industries            15-03-2023     11:00
Limited
Pakistan Services Limited            16-03-2023     12:00
EFU General Insurance                16-03-2023     11:30
LimitedZ
Frontier Ceramics Limited            16-03-2023     10:00
Engro Corporation Limited            16-03-2023     14:30
Ibrahim Fibres Limited               17-03-2023     12:00
Century Insurance Company            17-03-2023     18:30
Limited
IGI Life Insurance Limited           20-03-2023     16:30
Dawood Lawrencepur                   20-03-2023     14:30
Limited
Security Investment Bank             20-03-2023     16:30
Limited
IGI Holdings Limited                 21-03-2023     12:00
=========================================================

