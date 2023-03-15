Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Haleon Pakistan Limited
(Formerly GSKCH Pak Ltd) 14-03-2023 12:30
Askari General Insurance 15-03-2023 11:30
Company Limited
Shell Pakistan Limited 15-03-2023 10:00
Ghani Chemical Industries 15-03-2023 11:00
Limited
Pakistan Services Limited 16-03-2023 12:00
EFU General Insurance 16-03-2023 11:30
LimitedZ
Frontier Ceramics Limited 16-03-2023 10:00
Engro Corporation Limited 16-03-2023 14:30
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 17-03-2023 12:00
Century Insurance Company 17-03-2023 18:30
Limited
IGI Life Insurance Limited 20-03-2023 16:30
Dawood Lawrencepur 20-03-2023 14:30
Limited
Security Investment Bank 20-03-2023 16:30
Limited
IGI Holdings Limited 21-03-2023 12:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments