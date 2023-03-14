Accord signed on supply of 100MW of electricity to Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran signed on Monday an agreement on supply of 100MW of electricity to Gwadar in Makran Division, which would now be presented to the federal cabinet for formal approval.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan visited Iran from March 10 to March 13, where he held meetings with his Iranian counterpart Ali Akber Mehrabian.

During the meetings, the two ministers stressed the need to further enhance relations between the two neighbouring countries and extend cooperation in the field of energy. They also showed interest in initiating new joint ventures in the field of energy.

The main purpose of the minister’s visit was to finalise an agreement on power supply to Gwadar, work on which was initiated during his earlier visit in June 2022. In a record time of nine months, an electricity transmission line has been laid from Iran to Gwadar.

Supply to Gwadar: Iran invited to discuss additional 100MW electricity tariff

For the finalisation of the agreement, three sessions were held between technical teams in which extensive discussions were held. As a result of these meetings, an agreement was signed on Monday.

The project will be inaugurated at the earliest. The scheme is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply of power to Gwadar and lay the foundation of a prosperous region.

During his visit, the energy minister also attended a ceremony organised by the Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran to commemorate Pakistan’s ‘National Day’. Addressing the civil and military dignitaries and diplomats of Iran who attended the ceremony, Khurram Dastgir Khan said that Pakistan and Iran are two fraternal nations with indissoluble bonds of faith, cultural affinity and shared history. He expressed the hope that bilateral relations between the two nations will continue to follow an upward trajectory. He extended condolences on the huge loss of human lives in earthquakes in Turkiye, Syria and Khoye, Iran.

The minister also extended felicitations to the leaderships of Iran and Saudi Arabia on revival of their diplomatic ties. Iranian Minister for Energy Ali Akber Mehrabian was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Iranian minister said that there exists a lot of potential for improvement in relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Khurram Dastgir Khan had invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Islamabad for talks on supply of additional 100 MW to Gwadar, but the latter had declined to undertake the visit due to some personal reasons.

