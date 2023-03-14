AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

SBP asks PCB to devise code of ethics for its franchises

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
Follow us

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to devise a code of ethics for its franchises, obligating them to abide by the laws when selecting international sponsors.

The SBP in a letter to the PCB has also expressed concern that partnership with some of foreign companies for the PSL may result in outflow of foreign exchange reserves from the country.

According to the SBP, it would felicitate the PCB on successfully organising PSL Season-8 as such events not only encourage the sporting activities in Pakistan but also uplift the image of the country, internationally.

However, the SBP said that it has observed the PCB has engaged Best Fintech Investment Coin (BFIC) as “Official Technology Partner” of PSL Season-8.

“BFIC is a crypto currency and in terms of SBP’s BPRD Circular No 03 dated April 06, 2018, all Banks/DFIS/ Microfinance Banks and Payment System Operators/ Payment Service Providers have been prohibited from dealing in/promoting virtual currencies,” it added.

Therefore, promoting a crypto currency through the event of PSL-8 would not only contradict the SBP’s stance but would also entice the viewers in Pakistan to enter into the prohibited domain of crypto/virtual currencies.

Similarly, the SBP has also observed that a prominent franchise of PSL-8 namely Karachi Kings has signed 1XBAT as Titanium Sponsor. The 1XBAT appears to be a surrogate brand of a sports betting website i.e.1XBET which allows the users to bet on a wide variety of popular sports such as cricket, football, basketball, volleyball etc.

Apparently, both these websites/domains are foreign controlled and thus any usage of their services by resident Pakistanis would result in outflow of precious foreign exchange of the country.

Since, neither these entities, nor PCB has obtained any permission from SBP to take out of Pakistan any money earned by them from resident Pakistanis, any transfer of funds from their operations in Pakistan will be in violation of the Foreign Exchange Regulations Act, 1947, the SBP mentioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB PSL SBP BFIC

Comments

1000 characters

SBP asks PCB to devise code of ethics for its franchises

Fearless IK leads rally to demand general election

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Accord signed on supply of 100MW of electricity to Gwadar

Parliamentary body asks minister to ensure presence

Unapproved digital lending apps/platforms: SECP stops NBFCs from collaborating

CMOs demand 250pc increase in ARPU to meet growing expenses

MoF seeks revised draft of TDS pact with KE

Read more stories