NTDC chief inaugurates day care centre in Lahore

LAHORE: The Managing Director OF National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC), Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has inaugurated a Daycare Centre established at Shaheen Complex Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, MD NTDC said that the organisation always takes care of its employees and the launching of this centre has fulfilled the long outstanding demand of NTDC female officers and staff members.

He said that facilitating female employees and safeguarding their rights is vital to build a strong and prosperous society. With the setting up of this facility, there will be a balance in the work-life of female staff with increased concentration and productivity.

The Daycare Centre is facilitated with a comfortable environment, decorated with toys, beds, sofas and equipped with modern facilities including LCD, fridge, lockers etc.

It has been divided into two sections, one for the infants while the other one is apportioned for children up to the age of 4 years. MD NTDC also appreciated the efforts of officers and staff of the HR Directorate, who put in their tireless efforts for completion of the daycare centre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023