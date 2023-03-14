Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (March 13, 2023)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (March 13, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.55714 4.55957 4.56457 0.07914
Libor 1 Month 4.79857 4.70914 4.80600 0.39657
Libor 3 Month 5.13814 4.98400 5.15371 0.82600
Libor 6 Month 5.42829 5.31571 5.49986 1.13057
Libor 1 Year 5.73814 5.69443 5.88071 1.59600
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments