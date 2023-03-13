LME copper neutral in $8,708-$9,030 range

SINGAPORE: LME copper looks neutral in a range of $8,708 to $9,030 per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction. A break above $9,030 could lead to a gain into $9,229-$9,551 range.

However, the bias could be towards the downside, as the metal has broken a rising trendline.

The break signals a reversal of the uptrend from $6,955.

Copper eases again on concern about growth ahead of jobs data

The current consolidation is regarded as a pullback towards the trendline.

A break below $8,708 would open the way towards $8,188-$8,510 range.