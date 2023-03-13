Imran postpones poll rally after govt imposes Sec. 144

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday called off his party’s election rally in Lahore after the Punjab caretaker government imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital.

Last night, the PTI chief had announced a fresh rally in Lahore on Sunday.

Soon after the announcement, the district administration banned public gatherings through the invocation of Section 144 in the Punjab capital, citing concerns in the wake of a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in the city.

Subsequently, the PTI approached Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) offices and the courts against the interim government’s move, saying that the imposition of Section 144 should be declared null and void.

IK to lead Lahore rally today

However, the PTI chief then postponed the rally altogether, calling on his workers to “not fall into this trap”.

It seems again that Section 144 has been imposed illegally solely on the PTI election campaign as all other public activities are ongoing in Lahore, he said on Twitter.

The former premier claimed that only Zaman Park had been surrounded by containers and a heavy police contingent.

Punjab CM and police want to provoke clashes to file more sham FIRs against the PTI leadership and workers and use it as a pretext for postponing elections. Hence we have postponed the rally till tomorrow, he added.

In another tweet, he said that the people of Lahore were “already out in huge numbers despite the fact that his Zaman Park residence was sealed.”

However, I cannot allow any injuries to my workers, the general public or my police just so these fascists can register more FIRs against us and find a pretext to run away from elections, he said as he shared a video of the people gathered outside Zaman Park. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the media that the party was postponing its rally till tomorrow and giving the government another chance.

At the same time, he urged workers to remain peaceful. Imran will lead the rally tomorrow from Zaman Park to Data Darbar. Will make a third attempt to carry out a peaceful rally, he said. PTI’s Hammad Azhar, meanwhile, said that the party didn’t want more bodies to fall. He alleged that the “murder” of PTI worker Bilal was covered up, but said that the party wanted a peaceful struggle. “We are postponing the rally,” he said while speaking to the media, calling on workers to be prepared.

He said that the PTI had halted its rallies in March and November last year due to fear of bloodshed. However, he cautioned that the party would not get tired, would not back down and would not get scared.

PTI vice president Shah Mahmood Qureshi flanked by former minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the party had decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the imposition of Section 144.

He told media persons: “We are waiting for the registrar. As soon as he comes we will put forward this emergent situation.”

He claimed that the caretaker government wanted to create a clash so that the PSL match could be cancelled and reasons for arrests of PTI workers be created.

Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said: “We have decided to remain peaceful and not lose our patience in front of the chaos that the government had created.

Fawad Chaudhry said that it was impossible to hold elections amid the tension in the province and requested the court to immediately take up the petition because the Constitution is in danger.

The PTI petition filed in the LHC today, prayed that the Punjab government’s orders regarding the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore be set aside in the interest of justice, fair play, and equity. It also stated that the government should provide sufficient security to the PTI rally.

However, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that no ban had been imposed on political activities in the city.

All political parties are freely allowed to campaign,” he tweeted. “We have restricted rallies and political activities for today as we have a PSL cricket match, team movements, and marathon in Lahore,” he said, adding that all these events had been planned and announced much in advance.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has called a meeting of the electoral body on Monday (March 13) to discuss the PTI’s petitions against the “illegal imposition” of Section 144 and the ban on the party’s rallies in Lahore.

In a media talk on Sunday morning, PTI leader and lawyer Babar Awan said that a petition had been filed in the Central Secretariat of the electoral body in Islamabad against the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore.

The plea, said that the ECP had already announced the schedule for polls in the province and permitted all the political parties to undertake activities as per the law.

However, it noted, the Punjab interim government in blatant violation of the ECP’s code of conduct and relevant orders had directed the district administration of Lahore to impose Section 144 in Lahore in a bid to stop the PTI rally in Lahore.

The petition recalled that on March 8, the interim government in Punjab had imposed a ban on rallies in Lahore which led to a police operation on a party worker and the death of Zille Shah, a worker who PTI claims was killed by the Punjab police during the crackdown.

It further highlighted that the PTI rally was slated to commence at 2pm today while the PSL match in the city was scheduled for 7pm. “The PTI rally will end by 5:30pm for which the rally route is completely different from the PSL match.”

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid filed a similar petition in the ECP’s regional office in Lahore, saying that the route of the party’s rally and the PSL match was completely different.

“ECP is requested to take notice of the illegal imposition of Section 144 in Lahore and the order may be declared null and void and without justification and the PTI may be allowed to hold the election rally as per the plan,” it added. Subsequently, the provincial election commission assured the PTI that its petition will be sent to the chief election commissioner.

In a media talk earlier today, Rashid, flanked by PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal, urged supporters to stay put and maintain peace, adding that the party won’t take out the rally under it is granted permission. She also said that the interim government had once again planned a crackdown against PTI workers.

