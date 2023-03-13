Mirpur to have world-class cardiology hospital soon: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday said that the construction of a state-of-the-art cardiology hospital would start soon in Mirpur.

The PM said this while speaking at the signing ceremony of the MoU (memorandum of understanding) between the AJK government and the UK-based charity organization Developing World Health Care (DWHC) at Jammu Kashmir House.

Ilyas continued that not only the people of Azad Kashmir but also the people of Pakistan would benefit from the health facility being constructed in collaboration with the DWHC.

He said that the cardiology hospital would serve as a teaching facility where medical education and training would be provided to health professionals. He said that a hospital for liver transplants will also be built in AJK.

Referring to massive investment opportunities in the liberated territory, the PM said that overseas Kashmiris, especially those living in Britain, should take advantage of the investment-friendly atmosphere and invest their capital in the state.

The government, he said, would provide them with all possible support and assistance to establish their business.

Appreciating philanthropists and charity organizations’ role in alleviating the sufferings of economically less privileged people, he said,” Charity work not only pays you in this world but also in the hereafter”. He said that living nations actively participate in charity work.

He said that Kashmiris living in the UK also have an important role in the highlighting Kashmir issue. He said that in view of the worsening political and human rights situation in IIOJK, there was a dire need to seek the world community’s attention towards the persecution of the hapless Kashmiris by the Indian occupation authorities in India Occupied Kashmir.

He said that the member countries of the UN Security Council, including Great Britain, should have to play an important role in solving the Kashmir conflict which has been the main cause and consequence of bloodshed and human rights violations in the region.

Hailing overseas Kashmiris’ contribution to society, the PM said that a seat would be reserved for the expatriates in the Legislative Assembly. “We can never forget the overseas Kashmiris for their significant contribution to society”, the PM added.

Regarding the improvement of the system, the PM said, “We need to improve our ethical and moral attitudes, everything will not be fixed by the law, we have to bring some changes ourselves”.

He said that former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider did a lot of good work. “I appreciate his good work”, he said.

Earlier, the memorandum of understanding between the government and the DWHC was signed by each Secretary of Health, Major General Zaheer Akhtar and Barrister Abid Hussain.

On the occasion, a memorable Shield was presented to Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Abid Hussain, while paying tribute to Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, termed him as a visionary personality.

The ceremony was attended and addressed among others by Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar, CEO DWHC Barrister Abid Hussain, Managing Director Khawaja Nisar Hussain, Project Manager Raja Shoaib Mehmood, Cardiologist, Surgeon and Professor Dr. Shahnawaz, UK-based veteran Kashmiri journalist Ijaz Fazal Chaudhry, Chaudhry Javed Qadir and several others.