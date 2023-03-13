AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf stock markets in red as bank worries spread

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Middle East ended lower on Sunday, with the Egyptian bourse leading the declines, in response to Friday’s fall in global shares over fears of contagion following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

The startup-focused lender became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, roiling global markets and leaving billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors stranded.

In Qatar, the index slid 1.6%, as almost all the stocks were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank , which tumbled 3.9%.

According to Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss, the Qatari market could also be exposed to the tensions that emerged in the US this week and could put pressure on the local banking sector’s stock prices.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.8%, weighed down by a 1.7% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.8% decrease in Retal Urban Development CO.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco ended flat, despite reporting a steep rise in 2022 profits.

Aramco posted a record annual net profit of $161.1 billion for 2022, up 46% from the previous year on higher energy prices, increased volumes sold and improved margins for refined products.

Separately, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman formally announced on Sunday the creation of a new national airline, Riyadh Air, with industry veteran Tony Douglas as its chief executive, as the kingdom moves to compete with regional transport and travel hubs.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index tumbled 3.1%, with 28 of thirty one stocks on the index trading red, including top lender Commercial International Bank, which was down 1.8 percent.

Gulf stock Daniel Takieddine BDSwiss Silicon Valley Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf stock markets in red as bank worries spread

Pakistan, Iran discuss electricity projects

Submission of record: FBR issues names/categories of NPOs’ beneficial owners

FBR chief’s directive to IR Karachi officials

2002 to 2023: Govt makes Toshakhana record public

Recovery of actual gas cost: Petroleum Div proposes amendments to law

US Congressman concerned at HR violations

LCs: govt likely to give steel sector big relief

Country can avoid IMF only through higher exports, tax collections: Miftah

Imran postpones poll rally after govt imposes Sec. 144

ECP puts off by-polls on 37 NA seats

Read more stories