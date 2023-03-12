AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kohli ‘sick’ during his epic knock, says wife Anushka

AFP Published 12 Mar, 2023 09:09pm
Follow us

AHMEDABAD: Virat Kohli’s Bollywood actor wife Anushka Sharma on Sunday claimed her husband was unwell during his huge knock of 186 against Australia, his triumphant first Test ton in over three years.

The star batsman ended his long drought with the bat on day four of the fourth Test against Australia to power India’s first innings reply in Ahmedabad.

Kohli finally fell to Todd Murphy’s off spin in the final session after playing 364 deliveries in a marathon innings in front of a rapturous crowd at the world’s biggest cricket stadium.

In an Instagram story posted after the superstar cricketer’s 75th international ton, Anushka wrote: “Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always.”

Axar Patel, who shared a 162-run sixth-wicket stand with Kohli in India’s 571 all out in response to 480 by Australia, said Kohli appeared to be anything but unwell.

“That (he was ill) I don’t know, but the way he was running between the wickets, it didn’t seem he was unwell,” Axar told reporters.

“The way he got the partnership in this heat and ran between the wickets, it was good batting alongside him.”

Called “King Kohli” for his prolific run-making, the maestro racked up his 28th Test ton with a single off spinner Nathan Lyon in the second session to bring the house down in Ahmedabad.

Kohli went through an extended batting slump in 2021 and 2022, during which time he lost the Indian captaincy, one of the most high-pressure jobs in world sport.

Kohli, 34, had spoken about his mental health struggles during his dry phase, including how he had been “snappy” to Sharma, with whom he has a young daughter.

India australia Virat Kohli AUSTRALIA VS INDIA TEST Anushka Sharma

Comments

1000 characters

Kohli ‘sick’ during his epic knock, says wife Anushka

Section 144 enforced in Lahore ahead of Imran Khan's rally

PM Shehbaz accuses Imran of creating hurdles to IMF bailout

Iran says oil exports hit highest level since reimposition of US sanctions

SBP informs Senate panel: Forex’s fall has led to 28.2pc PKR slump in FY23 so far

Nepra’s ‘inefficiency’ attracts the wrath of cabinet

‘King Kohli’ gets Test ton after three-year wait

Bridge financing for digital census: ECC asks 4 ministries to surrender Rs12bn

LNG import: ECC may allow PLL to execute FA with Azeri firm

Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

Social protection: World Bank’s $200m Punjab project makes little progress

Read more stories