Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 10-03-2023 17:00 Silkbank Limited 10-03-2023 10:00 KSB Pumps Company Limited 10-03-2023 12:00 Silkbank Limited 10-03-2023 10:00 Hascol Petroleum Ltd 13-03-2023 13:00 Jahangir Siddiqui & C o. L td 13-03-2023 12:00 Haleon Pakistan Limited 14-03-2023 12:30 (Formerly GSKCH Pak Ltd) Askari General Insurance Company 15-03-2023 11:30 Limited Ghani Chemical Industries Limited 15-03-2023 11:00 Shell Pakistan Limited 15-03-2023 10:00 EFU General Insurance Limited 16-03-2023 11:30 Pakistan Services Limited 16-03-2023 12:00 Frontier Ceramics Limited 16-03-2023 10:00 Engro Corporation Limited 16-03-2023 14:30 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 17-03-2023 12:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023