BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 10-03-2023 17:00
Silkbank Limited 10-03-2023 10:00
KSB Pumps Company Limited 10-03-2023 12:00
Hascol Petroleum Ltd 13-03-2023 13:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & C o. L td 13-03-2023 12:00
Haleon Pakistan Limited 14-03-2023 12:30
(Formerly GSKCH Pak Ltd)
Askari General Insurance Company 15-03-2023 11:30
Limited
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited 15-03-2023 11:00
Shell Pakistan Limited 15-03-2023 10:00
EFU General Insurance Limited 16-03-2023 11:30
Pakistan Services Limited 16-03-2023 12:00
Frontier Ceramics Limited 16-03-2023 10:00
Engro Corporation Limited 16-03-2023 14:30
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 17-03-2023 12:00
=========================================================
