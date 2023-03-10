AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
No election until Imran Khan brought to justice: Maryam Nawaz

BR Web Desk Published March 10, 2023 Updated March 10, 2023 09:01pm
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that elections will not be held until former prime minister Imran Khan is brought to justice, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the workers’ convention in Faisalabad, Maryam demanded “equal standards of justice for Imran Khan.”

She said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was summoned to courts for hundreds of hearings, but Imran freely disregards court verdicts and summons and gets away with it.

Maryam said that the PTI chief was an “absconder” in multiple cases, yet he did not spend a single day in jail. “Nawaz, on the other hand, was jailed for months.”

She termed Imran “the biggest money launderer” and accused him and his wife of swindling “billions of rupees” in bribes and kickbacks for approving files.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon and will oversee PML-N’s political activities from that day onwards.

She also claimed that her party will sweep elections whenever they are held.

The PML-N vice president also prayed for the PTI activist Ali Bilal who was killed in the Lahore rally on Wednesday and berated Imran in the same breath for inviting the slain worker's father for condolences instead of visiting them.

“Workers are assets for any party and should be respected,” she remarked, adding the “coward” Imran had deployed women workers to protect him outside his Zaman Park home.

“A leader is someone who leads from the forefront,” she said, citing examples of her father courting arrest along with her on their way back from London.

She further remarked that "all those who conspired against Nawaz Sharif" were blaming each other after being exposed.

“The Panama bench was the real enemy of Pakistan’s progress. People will never forgive former CJPs Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa for the Panama verdict.” she declared.

Her comments come a day after she claimed that former CJP Asif Khosa sought an extension from Nawaz Sharif.

In an interview with a private TV channel on Thursday, Maryam claimed that a delegation had conveyed the then chief justice’s message to Nawaz, who was in jail at the time, adding that the PML-N supremo had refused to grant an extension.

Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan PMLN elections in Punjab elections in KP

