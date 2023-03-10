AVN 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.5%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.76%)
BOP 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.59%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.37%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
EPCL 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.11%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
FFL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (11.48%)
FLYNG 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-7.7%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
KAPCO 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
MLCF 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
NETSOL 80.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.92%)
OGDC 86.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.82%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.82%)
PPL 68.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.12%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.3%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.81%)
TPLP 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.22%)
TRG 113.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.92%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,783 Increased By 197.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,545 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mayers strikes for West Indies at the Wanderers

AFP Published March 10, 2023 Updated March 10, 2023 03:44pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: Kyle Mayers made two early strikes as the West Indies put South Africa under pressure on the third day of the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

South Africa were 69 for four at lunch, an overall lead of 138.

The medium-paced Mayers opened the bowling when South Africa resumed at four for no wicket and had success with his fourth delivery when Dean Elgar steered a wide ball to gully, where Roston Chase held the catch.

Four overs later Tony de Zorzi chopped a ball from Mayers into his stumps and South Africa were eight for two.

The batsmen were given no free runs by a disciplined bowling attack as the West Indies stayed in contention to earn a share of the series.

Aiden Markram looked solid until he was caught behind for 18 off a good ball from Kemar Roach which climbed off the pitch and moved away just enough to catch the edge of his bat.

Ryan Rickelton played a loose shot to be caught behind for 10 off part-time left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer in the last over before lunch to leave captain Temba Bavuma unbeaten on 35 with no batsmen with proven Test records to come.

Dean Elgar Temba Bavuma Kyle Mayers South Africa vs West Indies test Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg

Comments

1000 characters

Mayers strikes for West Indies at the Wanderers

Balochistan High Court suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrants

Remittances clock in at $2bn in February, down 9.5% on a yearly basis

Not for US to determine modalities in which India, Pakistan engage: State Dept

Punjab CTD arrests 12 alleged terrorists linked to TTP, Al-Qaeda

China’s Xi secures precedent-breaking third term as president

Australia, India agree on strengthening economic, defence ties

UK economy rebounds after swerving recession

PPIB urges SBP to resolve CPHGC’s forex issues

Economic support by Gulf countries: Pakistan hopes for positive outcome: FO

IMF review has taken longer than it should have

Read more stories