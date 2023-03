SINGAPORE: New York May cocoa is expected to break a support of $2,718 per tonne, and fall to $2,692. The drop from the March 1 high of $2,856 consists of three waves.

The current wave c is capable of travelling to $2,692, its 100% projection level.

An extension of this wave towards a range of $2,623-$2,649 could be likely, because of a possible completion of a five-wave cycle from the Sept. 26 low of $2,188.