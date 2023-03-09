AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Balochistan police head to Lahore to arrest IK

INP Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
QUETTA: A team of Balochistan Police on Wednesday left for Lahore to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to inciting speech against state institutions. The police team would visit Zaman Park with arrest warrants and they are expected to face charged PTI supporters, who earlier attempted to bar the Islamabad police from heading to the residence of their party chief.

On Monday, police in the Balochistan capital Quetta lodged a case against the former prime minister at the Bijli Road police station for alleged hate speech against state institution. In the FIR, the complainant said that Islamabad police reached Zaman Park to arrest the PTI chief but he evaded his arrest and later addressed his workers through a video link in which he incited public against institutions.

The petitioner said that Khan hurled baseless allegations against security officers and attempted to create unrest in the country.

On Sunday, Officers of the capital police arrived at the residence of the former premier in a bid to arrest him after an Islamabad court issued his arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case for avoiding hearings. In a series of tweets, the police also said Khan was “avoiding” arrest, adding that a police superintendent had gone to the room but the 70-year-old politician was not there.

