KARACHI: On Wednes-day, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 16.068 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,201.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.763 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.663 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.700 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.546 billion), DJ (PKR 912.020 million), Silver (PKR 605.556 million), Natural Gas (PKR 272.276 million), Platinum (PKR 271.038 million), SP500 (PKR 262.848 million), Copper (PKR 45.852 million), Japan Equity (PKR 15.965 million) and Brent (PKR 9.655 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.309 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023