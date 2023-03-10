‘New Goals in the New Year’

TEXT: This year, SLIC plans to undertake a new wave of digital transformation to further accelerate growth, drive customer service, and improve intermediary productivity and loyalty.

SLIC has also introduced new pioneering products such as the Golden Endowment Plan, Digital Life and Health products and a female-centric cancer product, Sinf-e-Aahan, to further support our policyholders by providing them with the products they need. By targeting a wider segment of the population through diversifying the product basket, such as the launch of new products under corporate and individual health insurance, State Life continues to lead innovation and excellence in their field.

SLIC is the largest and the only AAA rated insurance company in the country. As the leading insurer in the country, SLIC ensures the wellbeing and financial security of its policyholders and partners. The strong performance of 2022 suggests that SLIC has emerged as one of the most successful State-owned enterprises in the country.

