AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
BAFL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
BOP 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.76%)
DFML 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.22%)
DGKC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
EPCL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
HUBC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.2%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
NETSOL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
OGDC 87.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.64%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.04%)
PPL 70.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.72%)
PRL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.4%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8.16%)
SNGP 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
TRG 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.72%)
UNITY 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,151 Increased By 23.3 (0.56%)
BR30 14,840 Increased By 134.6 (0.92%)
KSE100 41,505 Increased By 146 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,640 Increased By 50.5 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ailing Tsitsipas downplays Indian Wells chances

AFP Published 09 Mar, 2023 11:45am
Follow us

INDIAN WELLS: Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas downplayed his expectations for the Indian Wells ATP Masters on Wednesday, saying he’s still battling the shoulder injury that saw him pull out of Acapulco last month.

The world number three from Greece, seeded second in the prestigious hard court tournament in the California desert, had been hoping to build on his run to the Australian Open final, where he fell to Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic.

But he picked up a shoulder injury after his Melbourne run, and even though he’s entered in both Indian Wells and the Miami Masters he said his “main priority is getting my body ready and fixed for the clay court swing.”

“I’m still in recovery,” he said. “Personally I haven’t said it a lot of times in my career but I don’t think I will be capable of going deep.

“It’s a very unfortunate injury at this time of the year because I had a very good strong start to the year.

“I consider a Grand Slam final a good result to start the year with and one that I was unfamiliar with before. “However, it’s important to keep faith in a daily procedure to get back healthy.”

After a first round bye Tsitsipas will open his campaign against Australian Jordan Thompson, who blew past Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-1 in the French veteran’s first match in seven months.

Tsitsipas and Auger-Aliassime ease through in Rotterdam

Thompson, ranked 87th in the world, needed just 64 minutes to seal the win and said his recent victory in a low-tier Challenger event in Rome had given him the “match toughness” that Monfils lacked.

Monfils, 36, had retired from a match in Montreal last August with a foot injury that turned out to be a plantar fascia rupture.

“It’s great to be back. to actually be a real tennis player,” Monfils said. “Obviously it didn’t work out my way but I’m quite happy to be back in action.”

Monfils said he had trouble adapting as sunset brought an abrupt change in the desert conditions.

Thompson, meanwhile was pleased with his ability to adjust.

“When the sun goes down obviously it’s very cold here,” he said. “I thought I did a pretty good job of getting through it.”

Novak Djokovic Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open

Comments

1000 characters

Ailing Tsitsipas downplays Indian Wells chances

Intra-day update: rupee down 1.2% against US dollar

Import curbs to be eased after IMF review: SBP chief

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against PEMRA ban

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Viral disease in cows: Pakistan hesitant to import beef from Afghanistan: MoC

Read more stories