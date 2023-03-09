'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited Gwadar this week where he said that the armed forces were committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in Balochistan. The remarks come following a blast that took place in the province on Monday.

The army chief made the visit alongside Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Quetta Corps Commander Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the COAS was briefed on the security situation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security and efforts for ensuring a peaceful and secure environment.

“While interacting with troops, the COAS emphasised that a handful of misguided elements cannot shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the Armed Forces [are] committed towards ensuring peace and prosperity,” the ISPR statement said.

The military’s media wing said that Gen Munir appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged them to continue working with professional commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan.

The army chief also announced welfare projects related to education, installation of solar systems, fisheries, water, health, sports and livelihood, the statement added.

Over the past few months, insurgents in Balochistan have stepped up their violent activities. On Monday, at least nine people, including eight police personnel, were killed and several others injured in a blast near a Balochistan Constabulary (BC) van in Bolan.

The blast occurred on a bridge in an area bordering the Kachhi and Sibi districts in Bolan.

A police spokesman said that a suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into the police truck.