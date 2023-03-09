AVN 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.87%)
BAFL 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.69%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.76%)
DFML 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
DGKC 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.75%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.48%)
FFL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.17%)
GGL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.35%)
HUBC 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2.06%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.79%)
NETSOL 79.29 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.52%)
OGDC 87.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.83%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.32%)
PPL 70.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.72%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.56%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10.2%)
SNGP 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.04%)
TELE 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
TRG 113.35 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.12%)
UNITY 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.1%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 36.2 (0.88%)
BR30 14,908 Increased By 202 (1.37%)
KSE100 41,563 Increased By 203.9 (0.49%)
KSE30 15,650 Increased By 60.3 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

  • On a visit to Gwadar, General Asim Munir said armed forced committed to ensuring peace in Balochistan
BR Web Desk Published March 9, 2023 Updated March 9, 2023 12:06pm
Follow us

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited Gwadar this week where he said that the armed forces were committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in Balochistan. The remarks come following a blast that took place in the province on Monday.

The army chief made the visit alongside Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Quetta Corps Commander Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the COAS was briefed on the security situation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security and efforts for ensuring a peaceful and secure environment.

“While interacting with troops, the COAS emphasised that a handful of misguided elements cannot shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the Armed Forces [are] committed towards ensuring peace and prosperity,” the ISPR statement said.

The military’s media wing said that Gen Munir appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged them to continue working with professional commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan.

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

The army chief also announced welfare projects related to education, installation of solar systems, fisheries, water, health, sports and livelihood, the statement added.

Over the past few months, insurgents in Balochistan have stepped up their violent activities. On Monday, at least nine people, including eight police personnel, were killed and several others injured in a blast near a Balochistan Constabulary (BC) van in Bolan.

The blast occurred on a bridge in an area bordering the Kachhi and Sibi districts in Bolan.

A police spokesman said that a suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into the police truck.

COAS ISPR Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Intra-day update: rupee down 1.2% against US dollar

Import curbs to be eased after IMF review: SBP chief

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against PEMRA ban

MARI completes commissioning, testing of gas processing facilities in Daharki, Sindh

Sri Lanka to announce debt restructuring strategy in April

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Read more stories