AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
BAFL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.76%)
DFML 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.14%)
DGKC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
EPCL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FCCL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
HUBC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.2%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
NETSOL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
OGDC 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.88%)
PPL 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.57%)
PRL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.08%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (9.18%)
SNGP 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
TRG 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.72%)
UNITY 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,149 Increased By 21.9 (0.53%)
BR30 14,836 Increased By 130.5 (0.89%)
KSE100 41,497 Increased By 137.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,637 Increased By 47 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan’s lower house approves Ueda as next BOJ chief

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 10:35am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s lower house of parliament on Thursday approved the government’s appointment of Kazuo Ueda as next central bank governor. The upper house will vote on the nomination on Friday.

Approval by the two chambers has been seen as a done deal as the ruling coalition holds majority seats in both houses.

BOJ to keep yield cap, ultra-low rates at Kuroda’s last policy meeting

With the approval, Ueda will officially succeed incumbent BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda whose second, five-year term ends on April 8.

Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda Kazuo Ueda Japan parliament

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s lower house approves Ueda as next BOJ chief

Intra-day update: rupee down 1.2% against US dollar

Import curbs to be eased after IMF review: SBP chief

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against PEMRA ban

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Moratorium on QoS: PTA rejects CMOs’ demand

Read more stories