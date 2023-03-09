Punjab CM, governor discuss political situation

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Governor House and had a meeting with Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, to discuss the current situation.

The meeting involved an exchange of views on the general situation.

Sources claimed that matters concerning general elections in Punjab in the wake of election schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also came under discussion.

The interim CM apprised the governor about overall law and order situation in the province and steps taken by the government to facilitate the people in the upcoming holy month of Ramazan, the sources added.

As per schedule, public notice will be issued by the Returning officer on March 11.

The candidates can file nomination papers with the Returning Officer from March 12 to 14. Publication of names of the candidates will be made on March 15.

It may be noted that President Alvi had fixed April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab after the Supreme Court ruled that the elections to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies should be held within the stipulated period of 90 days.

In pursuance of the dissolution of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab on 14th January 2023 and Order dated 1st March 2023 passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan in Suo Motu Case No. 1 of 2023, Constitution Petition No.1 of 2023 and Constitution Petition No.2 of 2023 and announcement of date by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as 30th April 2023, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in terms of Article 224(2) and 254 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Section 57(2) of the Elections Act, 2017 (Act No. XXXIII of 2017) and all other powers enabling it in the behalf issued the schedule for election on Punjab assembly constituencies to the general seats in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023