KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 08, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Topline Sec. Agha Steel Ind 313,000 11.23
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 313,000 11.23
Topline Sec. Flying Cement Co. 824,000 6.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 824,000 6.02
Ismail Iqbal Sec Lucky Cement 1,300 406.78
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300 406.78
AKD Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 50,000 25.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 25.50
AKD Sec. Pioneer Cement 13,000 66.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 66.00
Darson Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 11,000 124.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 124.35
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,212,300
===========================================================================================
