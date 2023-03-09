KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 08, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Topline Sec. Agha Steel Ind 313,000 11.23 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 313,000 11.23 Topline Sec. Flying Cement Co. 824,000 6.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 824,000 6.02 Ismail Iqbal Sec Lucky Cement 1,300 406.78 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300 406.78 AKD Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 50,000 25.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 25.50 AKD Sec. Pioneer Cement 13,000 66.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 66.00 Darson Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 11,000 124.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 124.35 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,212,300 ===========================================================================================

