LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (March 08, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.56229 4.55329 4.56457 0.07800
Libor 1 Month 4.71900 4.66943 4.71900 0.32114
Libor 3 Month 5.02571 4.97100 5.02571 0.70300
Libor 6 Month 5.34614 5.26343 5.34614 1.02371
Libor 1 Year 5.71671 5.68157 5.71671 1.44686
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
