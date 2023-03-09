WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 8, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 7-Mar-23 6-Mar-23 3-Mar-23 2-Mar-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.108523 0.108684 0.108957 0.108838
Euro 0.801531 0.800426 0.798154 0.797537
Japanese yen 0.005522 0.005534 0.005504 0.005509
U.K. pound 0.900849 0.902453 0.902669 0.901018
U.S. dollar 0.751553 0.751856 0.751911 0.752039
Algerian dinar 0.005523 0.005518 0.005511 0.005514
Australian dollar 0.504518 0.507954 0.507089 0.507326
Botswana pula 0.056742 0.05684 0.056779
Brazilian real 0.144822 0.144688 0.144512 0.144417
Brunei dollar 0.5589 0.559417 0.558004 0.55922
Canadian dollar 0.552226 0.55247 0.552401
Chilean peso 0.000936 0.000929 0.000923 0.000922
Czech koruna 0.034113 0.034002 0.033949 0.03396
Danish krone 0.107695 0.107551 0.107261 0.107171
Indian rupee 0.009198 0.00914 0.00911
Israeli New Shekel 0.209489 0.205216 0.206491
Korean won 0.00058 0.000576 0.000574 0.00057
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45165 2.45184 2.45163
Malaysian ringgit 0.16787 0.168427 0.167893 0.167997
Mauritian rupee 0.016004 0.016052 0.016075 0.016139
Mexican peso 0.041742 0.041744 0.04149
New Zealand dollar 0.465625 0.467279 0.468365 0.469498
Norwegian krone 0.071607 0.07204 0.072159 0.071948
Omani rial 1.95462 1.95541 1.95589
Peruvian sol 0.198693 0.198813 0.199005
Philippine peso 0.013704 0.013712 0.013675 0.013654
Polish zloty 0.169761 0.169575 0.17091
Qatari riyal 0.206471 0.206554 0.206604
Russian ruble 0.00996 0.009962 0.009964 0.009964
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200414 0.200495 0.200544
Singapore dollar 0.5589 0.559417 0.558004 0.55922
South African rand 0.041114 0.041312 0.041419 0.041356
Swedish krona 0.071904 0.071733 0.07174 0.071652
Swiss franc 0.80479 0.804081 0.800885 0.799319
Thai baht 0.021761 0.021631 0.021573
Trinidadian dollar 0.111591 0.111872 0.111756
U.A.E. dirham 0.204643 0.204726
Uruguayan peso 0.019171 0.019071 0.019216
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
