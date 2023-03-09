WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 8, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Mar-23 6-Mar-23 3-Mar-23 2-Mar-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108523 0.108684 0.108957 0.108838 Euro 0.801531 0.800426 0.798154 0.797537 Japanese yen 0.005522 0.005534 0.005504 0.005509 U.K. pound 0.900849 0.902453 0.902669 0.901018 U.S. dollar 0.751553 0.751856 0.751911 0.752039 Algerian dinar 0.005523 0.005518 0.005511 0.005514 Australian dollar 0.504518 0.507954 0.507089 0.507326 Botswana pula 0.056742 0.05684 0.056779 Brazilian real 0.144822 0.144688 0.144512 0.144417 Brunei dollar 0.5589 0.559417 0.558004 0.55922 Canadian dollar 0.552226 0.55247 0.552401 Chilean peso 0.000936 0.000929 0.000923 0.000922 Czech koruna 0.034113 0.034002 0.033949 0.03396 Danish krone 0.107695 0.107551 0.107261 0.107171 Indian rupee 0.009198 0.00914 0.00911 Israeli New Shekel 0.209489 0.205216 0.206491 Korean won 0.00058 0.000576 0.000574 0.00057 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45165 2.45184 2.45163 Malaysian ringgit 0.16787 0.168427 0.167893 0.167997 Mauritian rupee 0.016004 0.016052 0.016075 0.016139 Mexican peso 0.041742 0.041744 0.04149 New Zealand dollar 0.465625 0.467279 0.468365 0.469498 Norwegian krone 0.071607 0.07204 0.072159 0.071948 Omani rial 1.95462 1.95541 1.95589 Peruvian sol 0.198693 0.198813 0.199005 Philippine peso 0.013704 0.013712 0.013675 0.013654 Polish zloty 0.169761 0.169575 0.17091 Qatari riyal 0.206471 0.206554 0.206604 Russian ruble 0.00996 0.009962 0.009964 0.009964 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200414 0.200495 0.200544 Singapore dollar 0.5589 0.559417 0.558004 0.55922 South African rand 0.041114 0.041312 0.041419 0.041356 Swedish krona 0.071904 0.071733 0.07174 0.071652 Swiss franc 0.80479 0.804081 0.800885 0.799319 Thai baht 0.021761 0.021631 0.021573 Trinidadian dollar 0.111591 0.111872 0.111756 U.A.E. dirham 0.204643 0.204726 Uruguayan peso 0.019171 0.019071 0.019216 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

