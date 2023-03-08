AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
BAFL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
BOP 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
FFL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HUBC 74.03 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KAPCO 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.48%)
OGDC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.35%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 70.02 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.55%)
PRL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8.99%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.06%)
TPLP 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TRG 111.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.75%)
UNITY 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.3 (0.59%)
BR30 14,684 Increased By 148.7 (1.02%)
KSE100 41,391 Increased By 56.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,601 Increased By 73.5 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nord Stream sabotage ‘not our activity’: Ukraine defence minister

AFP Published 08 Mar, 2023 02:23pm
Follow us

STOCKHOLM: The Ukrainian government was not involved in the sabotage last year of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, the country’s defence minister said Wednesday.

“This is not our activity,” Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told reporters in Stockholm ahead of a meeting with EU defence ministers, in response to a report in The New York Times on Tuesday that US officials had seen new intelligence indicating a “pro-Ukrainian group” was responsible for the sabotage.

The Times report said US officials had no evidence implicating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the pipeline bombing, and it did not identify the source of the intelligence or the group involved.

Russia would get ‘open road’ into Ukraine if Bakhmut falls: Zelensky

But the attack benefitted Ukraine by severely damaging Russia’s ability to reap millions of dollars by selling natural gas to Western Europe.

It also stoked the surge in energy prices weighing on key Ukrainian allies, particularly Germany.

The intelligence suggested that the perpetrators behind the sabotage were “opponents of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia”, the Times report said.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that “Ukraine has nothing to do with the Baltic Sea mishap and has no information about ‘pro-Ukraine sabotage groups’.”

The pipelines were ruptured by subsea explosives in late September, seven months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

Authorities in Germany, Sweden and Denmark have opened inquiries into the incident.

According to separate German media reports, German investigators believe the unidentified group was made up of five men and one woman using professionally falsified passports, and who rented a boat that set sail from the northern German port of Rostock.

German investigators found traces of explosives on the table in the boat’s cabin, according to the report by German broadcasters ARD and SWR and the weekly magazine Die Zeit.

Oleksiy Reznikov gas pipelines Nord Stream pipelines

Comments

1000 characters

Nord Stream sabotage ‘not our activity’: Ukraine defence minister

PKR depreciation, borrowing: Debt stocks soar to Rs55trn by Jan-end

Intra-day update: rupee makes marginal gains against US dollar

Honda Atlas shuts plant till March 31 due to supply chain disruptions

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, promises deal on debt treatment: letter

Import of solar panels: SBP asks govt to prepare list of ‘reputable’ suppliers

Saudi prince formally launches $100mn tech house in Pakistan

‘Free wheat flour package’ in Ramazan: PM takes step to help Punjab’s underprivileged

Senate panel told: IMF ‘demands’ to determine fate of ongoing talks

FBR unveils updated ST and FED laws

FBR restores ‘FASTER’ system

Read more stories