LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (March 07, 2023)....
Published 08 Mar, 2023 06:20am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (March 07, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     4.56286   4.55643   4.56457   0.07800
Libor 1 Month       4.71129   4.66200   4.71129   0.30629
Libor 3 Month       5.00800   4.96243   5.00800   0.64286
Libor 6 Month       5.32800   5.27114   5.32800   0.97914
Libor 1 Year        5.69057   5.69143   5.71400   1.38229
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LIBOR libor rates Libor 3 Month Libor 1 Week

