Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (March 07, 2023)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (March 07, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.56286 4.55643 4.56457 0.07800
Libor 1 Month 4.71129 4.66200 4.71129 0.30629
Libor 3 Month 5.00800 4.96243 5.00800 0.64286
Libor 6 Month 5.32800 5.27114 5.32800 0.97914
Libor 1 Year 5.69057 5.69143 5.71400 1.38229
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments