AVN 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.95%)
BAFL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
DGKC 42.15 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.76%)
FFL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.65%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.46%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HUBC 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-10.94%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
MLCF 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.97%)
NETSOL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
OGDC 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.38%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.04%)
TPLP 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 113.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
UNITY 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 8.3 (0.2%)
BR30 14,660 Increased By 66.6 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,502 Increased By 68.1 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -8.2 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia central bank to hold rates at 2.75% in March

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 11:02am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Malaysia’s central bank will hold its policy interest rate unchanged at 2.75% on Thursday but lift it next quarter to a cyclical peak of at least 3.00%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

In a surprise decision in January, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) kept its benchmark rate unchanged, citing concerns over downside risks to the economy from 100 basis points of interest rate rises last year aimed at taming inflation, which is still above its target range of 2% to 3%.

Sixteen of 26 economists in the Feb. 28 to March 6 Reuters poll expected BNM to again keep the overnight policy rate unchanged at 2.75% at its March 9 meeting.

The other 10 forecast a rise of 25 basis points. A slight majority, 13 of 22, expected the central bank to raise interest rates to 3.00% or higher by the end of June.

Malaysian Q4 GDP beats expectations; central bank sees no recession

By year-end, interest rates would still be 3.00% or higher, according to 15 of 22.

Among respondents who also had more distant forecasts, the median expectation for every quarter of 2024 was 3.00%, implying that the peak would be reached this year.

“Given a moderation in global commodity prices and softer domestic growth momentum amid lingering macro headwinds, we expect BNM to extend its interest rate hike pause at the next monetary policy meeting,” Lee Sue Ann, an economist at UOB, wrote in a research report.

She expected the central bank to lift its policy rate by 25 basis points in May then keep it unchanged at 3.00% for the rest of the year.

No economist in the poll expected a rate cut this year. BNM’s policy stance has been in line with that of other Asian central banks, such as the Bank of Thailand and the Reserve Bank of India, which have raised interest rates only modestly in this cycle and are expected to hike once more before pausing.

A weaker currency and the resultant higher inflation feeding through expensive imports is a factor pushing BNM to take its policy rate a bit higher. The Malaysian ringgit has lost more than 3% against the dollar since BNM’s January meeting.

“This, together with an expected rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in its March meeting, supports the case for a rate hike to shore up the currency,” wrote Denise Cheok, an economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Bank of Thailand Bank Negara Malaysia Malaysia central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia central bank to hold rates at 2.75% in March

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Toshakhana case: court resumes hearing

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read more stories