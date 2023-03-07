AVN 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.95%)
BAFL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
DGKC 42.15 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.76%)
FFL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.65%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.46%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HUBC 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-10.94%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
MLCF 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.97%)
NETSOL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
OGDC 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.38%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.04%)
TPLP 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 113.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
UNITY 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 8.3 (0.2%)
BR30 14,660 Increased By 66.6 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,502 Increased By 68.1 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -8.2 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

As parliament meets, China keeps would-be protesters at bay

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 10:51am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: Jack Zhang, one of thousands of people who lost access to their savings last year in a rural bank scandal, recently tried to go to Beijing to lodge a complaint with the national public complaints body, ahead of this week’s parliamentary session.

But when he was trying to board a high-speed train from Hunan province in southern China to Beijing at the end of February, 12 people identifying themselves as police and government employees stopped him, he said.

“They created a human wall,” Zhang said. He left the station and managed to board from a different station, hiding in the train’s bathroom, before being apprehended by eight people and held in a hotel for two days.

China has long tightened security in Beijing ahead of the National People’s Congress and other big events, taking steps to head-off potential agitators or others who might create a disturbance from travelling to the capital.

Three other depositors who lost money when at least $1.5 billion in funds were frozen last April - a fraud that sparked numerous protests - also reported attempts to curtail their movements, from having tracking devices fitted to their cars to being barricaded into their homes.

While many customers with small deposits have been repaid by financial authorities in Henan, others from around China who placed large amounts with the small lenders are still owed significant sums. They became known to authorities after they travelled to Henan to try to withdraw their funds.

China has a low tolerance for group displays of discontent, even if anger is not directed against the government. Some of those who spoke with Reuters declined to use their full names due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Ministry of Public Security could not be reached for requests for comment. The Shanghai, Zhejiang and Hunan province foreign affairs departments did not respond to or could not be immediately reached for requests for comment.

Tracked

Last month, a depositor in Shanghai surnamed Dong found what he believed to be a tracking device stuck on his car, and filed a police report. Soon, at least six people started sleeping in their cars outside his building, following him every time he left, Dong told Reuters.

“As soon as they see me getting in the car, they will get in theirs,” he said. “They’ve asked me not to go to Beijing,” he said, adding that he had not planned to travel to the capital.

Depositors have reported numerous attempts by authorities to limit their movement since they lost their savings and started drawing attention to their plight. Last year, authorities used mobile phone health codes to prevent bank depositor protesters from leaving their homes, and a protest in the Henan capital Zhengzhou was violently broken up by security personnel.

A retired depositor in Shaoxing, in Zhejiang province, said while she has not encountered violence, limits to her freedom of movement have been extreme.

“They won’t let me leave, (they) use their car to barricade me,” she said, adding that she had requested permission to head to Beijing in the middle of February, to file a compliant.

She says she has been under constant surveillance by local authorities since the middle of last year, which is why she has to get approval to leave the city. “I have no quality of life, I’m just alive.”

China Beijing National People’s Congress Ministry of Public Security

Comments

1000 characters

As parliament meets, China keeps would-be protesters at bay

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Toshakhana case: court resumes hearing

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read more stories