Need stressed for promoting vocational training

KARACHI: Board members of the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) will be nominated shortly after re-evaluation. Land has been purchased for an institute in Hyderabad. Efforts are being made to improve the curriculum, but cuts in the budget allocated continue.

These views were expressed by Saleem Raza Jalbani, chairman of STEVTA, while addressing the industrialists at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

Salim Raza added that the majority of our population consists of youth, who can be converted into capital by imparting modern technical training and skills. He said that the youth of Pakistan have immense potential.

STEVTA is taking steps to introduce the youth to modern technology and teach them skills as per international standards. According to the need of the local industry, unemployment can be eliminated by giving technical training to the youth. “Apart from this, we can also earn serious foreign exchange by sending our talented youth to work abroad.”

KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that it is very gratifying that the Sindh government is taking effective steps to make the youth skilled and promote technical education.

Technical or vocational education is the backbone of any country's industrial development. The biggest example of this is neighbouring country China, which has a prominent position in the world in manufacturing and exports.

He said that keeping in view the country's conditions, it is very important to acquire skills in any field along with education.

However, the lack of communication and consultation between industrial and technical vocational institutions is the reason for the decrease in efficiency.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that KATI and STEVTA can support in providing Korangi with the required training and skills to the youth considering the need of the industrial area.

President KATI said that there is a dire need for technically trained people in various fields within the country and abroad; the present government should pay special attention to the training of youth for industrial, technical, skilled and social sectors so that the needs of these fields can be met.

Former Chairman KATI, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan said that even special people can be made reliable citizens of the country by providing technical training. Instead of treating disabled people as a burden, they should be given equal employment opportunities.

He said that industrialists should provide internships in the industry to the youth so that they get professional experience and can play an important role in the economy.

Deputy Patron Zubair Chhaya said that the technical institutes established in the province should be aligned with the contemporary requirements so that the youth do not face any difficulty in getting employment.

To promote technical education, facilities should be provided in terms of admission to institutions so that more people can benefit from it.

Chhaya further said that there is a need for young people equipped with modern technology training in the industries of the Korangi Industrial Area.

STEVTA Managing Director Dr Mustafa Sahag said that the programs shall be set up under Public Private Partnership while a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will also be signed with KATI soon.

Standing Committee Chairman Salimuddin, Sheikh Fazal-e-Jalil, Junaid Naqi, Maheen Salman and others also addressed the ceremony.

