AVN 66.38 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.1%)
BAFL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.58%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.42%)
DFML 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.61%)
DGKC 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.3%)
EPCL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.08%)
HUBC 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
KAPCO 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
MLCF 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.93%)
NETSOL 79.36 Increased By ▲ 4.46 (5.95%)
OGDC 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.28%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.21%)
PIBTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.97%)
PPL 71.40 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (5.5%)
PRL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.61%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.1%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.07%)
TRG 115.15 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.11%)
UNITY 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 37.3 (0.91%)
BR30 14,801 Increased By 284.4 (1.96%)
KSE100 41,713 Increased By 375.6 (0.91%)
KSE30 15,684 Increased By 100.6 (0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Wood expects limited role in Ashes at home

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 11:28am
Follow us

England seamer Mark Wood expects to play a limited role in their Ashes campaign at home later this year, owing to the team’s fast bowling options.

Wood was England’s leading wicket taker in the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia, which they lost 4-0, but the 33-year-old has played only three Tests since then due to injuries and workload management.

“I will definitely not play all five Tests,” Wood told reporters on Sunday. “I was delighted to play four out of five in Australia.

“I was knackered, wrecked, exhausted (but) that was a big tick in my box to say that in a big series, I can do it, if Stokesy (captain Ben Stokes) or Baz (coach Brendon McCullum) want me to play.”

Wood is part of a fast bowling unit led by all-time leading wicket taker James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran and Olly Stone are also likely to fight for a place in the team for the Ashes, which will begin with the first Test at Edgbaston on June 16.

England’s Will Jacks ruled out of Bangladesh tour

“More than likely, with the bowling stock we have, especially at home, I probably won’t even play four.

They might even want me for one or two, if they need a pace element,“ Wood added.

“He (Stokes) might want to mix it up to keep people fresh, but if people are playing well, I might not play any.”

Stuart Broad Mark Wood BANGLADESH VS ENGLAND

Comments

1000 characters

England’s Wood expects limited role in Ashes at home

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

LHC hears Imran's bail pleas in Toshakhana, other cases today

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger, despair

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

Read more stories