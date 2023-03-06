England’s Wood expects limited role in Ashes at home

England seamer Mark Wood expects to play a limited role in their Ashes campaign at home later this year, owing to the team’s fast bowling options.

Wood was England’s leading wicket taker in the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia, which they lost 4-0, but the 33-year-old has played only three Tests since then due to injuries and workload management.

“I will definitely not play all five Tests,” Wood told reporters on Sunday. “I was delighted to play four out of five in Australia.

“I was knackered, wrecked, exhausted (but) that was a big tick in my box to say that in a big series, I can do it, if Stokesy (captain Ben Stokes) or Baz (coach Brendon McCullum) want me to play.”

Wood is part of a fast bowling unit led by all-time leading wicket taker James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran and Olly Stone are also likely to fight for a place in the team for the Ashes, which will begin with the first Test at Edgbaston on June 16.

“More than likely, with the bowling stock we have, especially at home, I probably won’t even play four.

They might even want me for one or two, if they need a pace element,“ Wood added.

“He (Stokes) might want to mix it up to keep people fresh, but if people are playing well, I might not play any.”