Mar 06, 2023
Tesla cuts prices of Model S and Model X variants in US

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023
Tesla Inc has cut prices of its Model S and Model X vehicles in the United States, its website showed, days after chief executive Elon Musk said recent price cuts of other models had stoked demand.

Prices of Tesla’s Model S cars were cut by $5,000.

The basic version of Model S would now cost $89,990, down from $94,990 before, while its performance variant would cost $109,990, from $114,990 earlier.

Prices of both the performance and basic variants of Model X cars were cut by $10,000, the electric vehicle maker’s website showed.

The basic version would now cost $99,990 while its performance Plaid version would now cost $109,990. Musk has said repeatedly in recent months that Tesla would focus on bringing prices down to drive demand and that it had seen success in sparking orders with global discounts introduced in January.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla to open office in Malaysia

“The desire for people to own a Tesla is extremely high. The limiting factor is their ability to pay for a Tesla,” Musk said last week at Tesla’s investor day.

