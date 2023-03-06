Marriyum flays IK over acquittals

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday bashed Imran Khan over him being acquitted after everything illegal that has been proved against him.

Marriyum Aurangzeb took to her twitter and said that “Imran Khan gets acquitted even when he swears at the judiciary, even when he attacks the courts, gets the police fired at and killed, and also when he does not reveal his own daughter. Whatever he does, he gets out on bail.

A confirmed and proven coward who hides whenever he senses danger calls himself a leader. And now the foreign funded watch thief went to Lahore High Court in a truck.”

Aurangzeb, pointing out the privileges Imran Khan has called him “LaadLAW” and said that a ‘heroin addict’ should not be imposed on the nation.