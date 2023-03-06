AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.8%)
BAFL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.74%)
DGKC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
EPCL 48.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
FCCL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
HUBC 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
KAPCO 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
NETSOL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.47%)
OGDC 88.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
PAEL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
PPL 71.01 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (4.92%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.78%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.78%)
TPLP 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.93%)
TRG 114.01 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (3.08%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,135 Increased By 32.4 (0.79%)
BR30 14,751 Increased By 233.6 (1.61%)
KSE100 41,680 Increased By 342.6 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,713 Increased By 128.8 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Marriyum flays IK over acquittals

NNI Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday bashed Imran Khan over him being acquitted after everything illegal that has been proved against him.

Marriyum Aurangzeb took to her twitter and said that “Imran Khan gets acquitted even when he swears at the judiciary, even when he attacks the courts, gets the police fired at and killed, and also when he does not reveal his own daughter. Whatever he does, he gets out on bail.

A confirmed and proven coward who hides whenever he senses danger calls himself a leader. And now the foreign funded watch thief went to Lahore High Court in a truck.”

Aurangzeb, pointing out the privileges Imran Khan has called him “LaadLAW” and said that a ‘heroin addict’ should not be imposed on the nation.

LHC Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb Foreign Funded Projects

Comments

1000 characters

Marriyum flays IK over acquittals

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories