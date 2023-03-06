AVN 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.17%)
Mar 06, 2023
Pakistan

TDAP organises 'Her Hunar' exhibition

Published 06 Mar, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized Her Hunar exhibition at Pak-China Friendship Centre. The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Malik Ghulam M. Raza Rabani Khar (Minister of State for Commerce).

While addressing the audience, he said that women empowerment is an essential component for growth in developing nations like Pakistan for lifting millions of families out of the poverty cycle.

He appreciated TDAP for the initiative of Her Hunar exhibition. In his welcome address, Dr. Muhammad Fareed Qureshi (Secretary, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan) apprised the audience with the basic objective of Her Hunar exhibition and expressed that TDAP will continue to support women entrepreneurs and prepare them for global market. He said TDAP will also organize similar exhibitions in other parts of the country.

More than 40 representatives of diplomatic community also attended the inaugural session and enjoyed cultural performance of Gilgit Baltistan, Kelash, Chitral and Kashmir.

TDAP Commerce Ministry women entrepreneurs Raza Rabbani Khar

