Mbappe breaks PSG goal record in win over Nantes

AFP Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe became Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer with his 201st goal for the club in their 4-2 win over Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The France superstar had equalled Edinson Cavani’s previous record mark of 200 goals with a brace in last week’s win at Marseille and went one better by netting in stoppage time at the Parc des Princes.

PSG had earlier squandered a two-goal lead as they prepared for their crunch trip to Bayern Munich, with Lionel Messi putting them ahead and a Jaouen Hadjam own goal making it 2-0 inside 17 minutes before Nantes fought back to draw level prior to half-time.

