As police reach Zaman Park residence, Fawad says attempt to arrest Imran will worsen situation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that any attempt to arrest the party chief Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation as he called all party workers to reach Zaman Park in Lahore.

In a Twitter post, Fawad asked the government to act sensibly, warning that the arrest will "push Pakistan into further crisis."

Meanwhile, PTI on its official Twitter account called on all workers and supporters to reach Zaman Park as soon as possible.

Earlier on Sunday, an Islamabad police team arrived at PTI chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore to arrest him after non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for him in the Toshakhana Reference.

In a series of tweets, the police said that the operation was being conducted with the cooperation of the Lahore police.

"Legal action will be taken against those obstructing the execution of court orders," the capital police warned.

The post added that "Islamabad Police will transfer Imran Khan to Islamabad under their protection."

The police reiterated that the "team has arrived to arrest Imran Khan."

Earlier this week, a local court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case hours after Khan secured bail from Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and banking court in two other cases.

The PTI chief who traveled from Lahore first appeared before the Banking Court judge, Rakhshanda Shaheen in a prohibited funding case and then appeared before the ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, in a case registered against Khan about violent protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) at Sector G-11.

The former premier was also required to appear before Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in the Toshakhana case at district court sector F-8. The judge issued arrest warrants for Khan on his non-appearance in the case and rejected his exemption application.

In October last year, a five-member ECP bench had disqualified the former PM in the case.

The ECP disqualified the PTI chief under Article 63(1)(p), which says that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

The ECP said that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. The verdict says the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017".

As per the verdict, criminal proceedings were to be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration. The ECP also ruled that office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.