PM Shehbaz arrives in Doha to attend UN conference on LDCs

  • Premier says will share Pakistan’s perspective on the socio-economic challenges facing LDCs in Asia and Africa
BR Web Desk Published March 5, 2023 Updated March 5, 2023 12:09pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday morning reached Qatar’s capital Doha on a two-day visit to attend the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

“Just reached Doha, Qatar on the invitation of my brother HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar to attend the 5th UN conference on LDCs,” he tweeted upon his arrival in Doha.

The premier said he will “share Pakistan’s perspective on the socio-economic challenges facing LDCs in Asia and Africa”.

He further said that LDCs have been “badly affected by climate change, post-pandemic and geo-strategic disruption in food and energy supply chains.”

The premier said that the global events had left the developing countries vulnerable.

“LDCs will be better served by putting welfare at the centre of public policy,” Shehbaz stressed.

The Conference, being held from 5-9 March 2023, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the Least Developed Countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

At the Conference, the leaders will mobilize additional international support measures and action in favour of LDCs and agree on a renewed partnership between LDCs and their development partners.

In Doha, according to the Foreign Office statement, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and heads of delegations on the sidelines of the Conference.

“Pakistan has been playing a leading role at UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide,” the FO stated.

During 2022, it added that in its capacity as Chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of the LDC Chair and Qatar in securing the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries by consensus and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly.

It added that the Prime Minister’s participation in the Conference will signify Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Least Developed Countries, in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity.

“Pakistan supports reinvigorated global partnerships based on effective means of implementation, including within the framework of South-South Cooperation, to pursue the UN 2030 Development Agenda and the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” it added.

