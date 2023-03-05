AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia gold: China demand buoyant, India ramps up purchases

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
Follow us

BENGALURU /MUMBAI: Physical gold prices traded at a premium in India this week, as a drop in domestic rates encouraging buying, while top consumer China saw healthy demand and fresh imports in the region.

The People’s Bank of China controls the amount of gold entering the country via quotas to commercial banks.

“We heard from the marketplace that quotas to import had been approved,” Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China at MKS PAMP, said. Sin highlighted that gold imports have been steadily flowing into the China Free Trade Zone over the past several weeks, as Chinese investors look to diversify their holdings.

Premiums in China held firm at around $25 to $30 an ounce over global benchmark spot prices versus $30 to $40 last week.

In India, the biggest consumer after China, dealers were charging a premium of up to $1 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of the 15% import and 3% sales levies, versus last week’s discount of $1.5.

“Retail demand has been improving in the past few days following correction in prices,” said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsingji.

Local gold prices were trading around 55,800 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, down from an all-time high of 58,847 rupees hit last month. Banks were not importing gold in the past few weeks, but they have now resumed since the market is in premium, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bullion importing bank. “Even refiners have started imports.”

Premiums in Singapore ranged between $1.50 and $2.50 an ounce, while in Hong Kong they were around $1.50 to $3.50. In Japan, gold traded between being flat and a $0.5 premium against global rates. While demand was quiet, there was decent selling interest as the price of gold in Japan hovered close to its historical high, a trader said.

Gold Gold Prices Asia Gold People’s Bank of China

Comments

1000 characters

Asia gold: China demand buoyant, India ramps up purchases

PSDP 2023-24: Finance Div seeks Rs2.958bn allocation

Imran says ‘ready to forgive all for sake of country’

WB willing to fund fan replacement plan

Nepra accuses NTDC of failing to evacuate cheap Thar electricity

PD ready for energy security dialogue with US

PML-N to steer the country out of ‘crises’, says Maryam

Punjab approves wheat purchase policy

Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad (retd) is now new NAB chairman

PTA data for January: 0.87m cell phones produced locally as compared to 0.07m imported ones

LDCs’ conference: PM leaving for Doha today

Read more stories