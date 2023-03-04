President praises Punjab governor’s actions

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman met President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, at Governor House Lahore, here Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the President and the Governor of Punjab reiterated their determination that the betterment of the country lies in following the constitution and law.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the actions of the Governor of Punjab were in accordance with the Constitution, and the decision of the Supreme Court has also validated this. He further said that the current problems faced by country were temporary and the future of Pakistan is bright.

Earlier, the governor was presented with a cheque of Rs 10 million for the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria by Al Moiz Group. Al Moiz Group Senior Vice President, Iftikhar Babar, and Chief Financial Officer, Wasif Mehmood presented the cheque to the governor.

