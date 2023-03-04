AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President praises Punjab governor’s actions

Muhammad Saleem Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman met President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, at Governor House Lahore, here Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the President and the Governor of Punjab reiterated their determination that the betterment of the country lies in following the constitution and law.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the actions of the Governor of Punjab were in accordance with the Constitution, and the decision of the Supreme Court has also validated this. He further said that the current problems faced by country were temporary and the future of Pakistan is bright.

Earlier, the governor was presented with a cheque of Rs 10 million for the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria by Al Moiz Group. Al Moiz Group Senior Vice President, Iftikhar Babar, and Chief Financial Officer, Wasif Mehmood presented the cheque to the governor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr. Arif Alvi Governor of Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Governor House Lahore

Comments

1000 characters

President praises Punjab governor’s actions

SBP receives $500mn from ICBC: Ishaq Dar

Afghan Taliban reluctant to rein in TTP

$1.3bn financing from China’s ICBC expected

Moody’s downgrades long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Polls in Punjab will be held on April 30: Alvi

‘US supports democratic, constitutional, legal principles in Pakistan’

1HFY23: Non-tax revenue collection of govt stands at Rs896.434bn

PPRA for exempting procurement of two second–hand vessels from rules

Supply to Gwadar: Iran invited to discuss additional 100MW electricity tariff

25pc ST on luxury goods’ import awaits cabinet’s nod

Read more stories