APNS felicitates Syed Haroon Shah

KARACHI: “The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) congratulates Syed Haroon Shah, Chief Editor, Daily Wahdat on appointment as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa.

Sarmad Ali, President and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General, APNS have expressed their pleasure on the appointment of its member Executive Committee and Chairman, KP Committee, Syed Haroon Shah as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, KP and hoped that during his tenure, the KP govt-press relations would be further strengthened and the problems of member publications based in the province, will be addressed amicably.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023