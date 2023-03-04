‘Int’l Property Show’ in Dubai: RUDA signs seven MoUs

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has signed seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the three-day International Property Show in Dubai (UAE) and four of the investors visited Pakistan for a site visit and to mature the MoUs.

As per the details shared by RUDA on Friday, RUDA CEO Imran Amin visited United Arab Emirates this week to follow up with international investors after the successful participation of RUDA at the event in February.

During the three-day IPS event in Dubai, RUDA represented Pakistan, attracting interested international investors, expatriate Pakistanis, and visitors from various business backgrounds having a good impact by creating a number of leads.

After the IPS event, the RUDA CEO had 14-15 meetings with various parties, of which eight were successful and productive leading to portfolio management and inventory liquidation with different firms covering avenues like G2G, B2B and PPP projects generating the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of US $600 million.

Amin visited Dubai this week to meet with three specific parties: the Ministry of Finance to explore best practices of G2G and PPP projects, H&S Global, which was playing a leading role in servicing development giants like Emaar and Damac, and ISHRAQ, a hospitality industry firm with a diversified portfolio of hotel property brands.

These meetings provided an opportunity for RUDA to explore potential collaboration opportunities and promote its development projects to a wider audience.

