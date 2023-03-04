AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR to issue legal clarification about scope of builders & developers

Sohail Sarfraz Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will issue a legal clarification whether contractors involved in public sector construction can be clubbed with private sectors Builders & Developers for assessment of taxes.

In this regard, Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Friday issued instructions to the FBR to issue a clarification about the scope of builders and developers.

Through an order issued on Friday, the FTO has legally declared that cases of builders/developers have been transferred to specialized zones as a special class of persons.

“The act of the Board to transfer cases as class of persons is not illegal and within the ambit of the powers conferred by the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. However, it is also evident that the transfer of case from Quetta to Karachi has caused severe hardship to the taxpayer and it is his genuine right to be taxed in the jurisdiction by facilitating him at the doorstep where the business is located and is being done,” FTO order added.

The taxpayers are engaged in the business of Builders/Developers and the Federal Board of Revenue vide its Notification transferred the jurisdiction of the tax payers as a class of persons who are engaged in the business of Builders/Developers from RTO, Quetta to Medium Tax Payers office (MTO) Karachi.

According to an order of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) issued on Friday, whether contractors involved in public sector construction can be clubbed with private sectors builders & developers is yet another area which needs FBR’s deliberations. In any case, no discriminatory treatment with any individual or a class of persons is desirable.

The allegation that some of the similar cases have reportedly been transferred back to RTQ Quetta also necessitates probe by the concerned authorities at FBR HQs.

Some of the identical cases relating to KP and Balochistan are currently pending at superior judicial fora. Uniform treatment of all identical cases is the only solution of this issue.

FTO has directed the FBR to reprimand the concerned officers of RTO, Quetta and MTO, Karachi for not attending the hearing. In this complaint, FBR needs to take a pragmatic view.

IR Policy wing FBR to decide the issue of jurisdiction in line with other identical cases and in the light of orders by the superior judiciary; (ii) review individual facts of the instant case, so as to reach at a legal and equitable decision/conclusion, FTO order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR taxpayers Federal Tax Ombudsman builders & developers

Comments

1000 characters

FBR to issue legal clarification about scope of builders & developers

SBP receives $500mn from ICBC: Ishaq Dar

Afghan Taliban reluctant to rein in TTP

$1.3bn financing from China’s ICBC expected

Moody’s downgrades long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Polls in Punjab will be held on April 30: Alvi

‘US supports democratic, constitutional, legal principles in Pakistan’

1HFY23: Non-tax revenue collection of govt stands at Rs896.434bn

PPRA for exempting procurement of two second–hand vessels from rules

Supply to Gwadar: Iran invited to discuss additional 100MW electricity tariff

25pc ST on luxury goods’ import awaits cabinet’s nod

Read more stories