AVN 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.13%)
BAFL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.32%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.21%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
DGKC 39.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
EPCL 48.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.74%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
FFL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.98%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
HUBC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.1%)
MLCF 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
NETSOL 73.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.06%)
OGDC 87.18 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.19%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
PPL 67.20 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (6.33%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.28%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.48%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.18%)
TPLP 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
TRG 110.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.96%)
UNITY 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,079 Increased By 53.5 (1.33%)
BR30 14,420 Increased By 388.4 (2.77%)
KSE100 41,192 Increased By 520.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 15,522 Increased By 208.4 (1.36%)
World

US to unveil new ammunition aid to Ukraine Friday

AFP Published 03 Mar, 2023 11:57am
WASHINGTON: The United States will announce new aid to war-ravaged Ukraine on Friday, consisting mainly of ammunition to help it fight against Russia’s invasion force, the White House said.

“Tomorrow, just unilaterally, the US will have another round of assistance for Ukraine,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

“It will include mostly ammunitions and munitions that Ukrainians will need for the systems that they already have,” notably the Himars precision rocket launchers, he added.

Kirby did not provide further details.

Biden, Scholz to weigh next steps for Ukraine

The announcement will coincide with the visit to the White House by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Western powers have promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky they will speed up ammunition and other equipment deliveries to enable Ukraine’s military to repel new offensives by Russian troops.

The European Union recently announced an effort to urgently supply 155-millimeter shells to Kyiv.

