AVN 62.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.95%)
BAFL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.8%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.21%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.04%)
DGKC 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.11%)
FCCL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
HUBC 72.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.52%)
MLCF 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.42%)
OGDC 86.85 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (5.79%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
PPL 66.94 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (5.92%)
PRL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.95%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.49%)
SNGP 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.51%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
TRG 109.85 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.36%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,071 Increased By 45.2 (1.12%)
BR30 14,380 Increased By 349 (2.49%)
KSE100 41,097 Increased By 426.1 (1.05%)
KSE30 15,475 Increased By 161.7 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars steady near lows, China support in focus

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2023 10:40am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars steadied a little on Friday as traders digested comments from Federal Reserve officials and robust US data, while also looking to China’s upcoming parliament meeting for new economic support.

The Aussie was up 0.3% at $0.6748, having shed 0.4% to as far as $0.6707 overnight, not far away from its January low of $0.6689.

It needs to clear the 200-day moving average at $0.6792 to keep the recovery going. The Antipodean is up 0.3% for the week.

The kiwi dollar was hovering at $0.6228, after falling 0.6% overnight to as low as $0.6199, which was just a whisker above a three-month trough of $0.6134 hit on Tuesday. It is, however, up 1% for the week.

The two were helped by the return of risk appetite following comments by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who said on Thursday that the impact of higher US interest rates on the economy may only begin to “bite” in earnest this spring, an argument for the Fed to stick with “steady” quarter-point rate increases.

That came after unemployment claims data pointed to a still strong US jobs market and other data showing a revised jump in labour costs at the end of last year, suggesting the Fed might have further to go in raising interest rates to tame inflation.

Kristina Clifton, an economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, sees the Aussie dollar is still under-valued, estimating the fair value would be in a range of 74 cents to 86 cents.

“AUD/USD has risen in recent months thanks to an improvement in sentiment as the Chinese economy reopened but still remains well below our estimates of fair value.

Australia, NZ dollars get a reprieve as China outlook brightens

The undervaluation can support AUD/USD over time.“ The focus is now turning to China’s annual parliament session on Sunday when Beijing will set its economic goals for the year and unveil fresh policy support to consolidate an economic recovery following the removal of stringent COVID-19 curbs. Bonds fell a little this week.

The yield on three-year bonds rose 5 basis points to 3.631%, while 10-year bond yields was up 8 bps to 3.925%.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars steady near lows, China support in focus

Intra-day update: rupee posts substantial recovery against US dollar

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Policy rate hiked by 300bps to 20pc to tame inflation

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Overnight Reverse Repo (Ceiling) rate fixed at 21pc

Nation is paying ‘heavy price of regime change’: IK

Govt ‘mulling abandoning’ talks with IMF, claims Hammad

NA body asks govt to remove obstacles to IP gas pipeline project

Read more stories