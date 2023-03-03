AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
DGKC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.95%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
FFL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.62%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 72.04 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.98%)
OGDC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 62.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.04%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
TRG 108.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,671 Increased By 258.1 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 160.3 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US not providing Ukraine with intel on targets inside Russia: Pentagon

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2023 12:18am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The United States is not providing Ukraine with intelligence for targets inside Russia, the Pentagon said on Thursday, calling the Russian accusations "nonsense."

"I don't have any information in regards to whether or not the Ukrainians have conducted these type of operations, I'd refer you to them," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters.

'No evidence' Ukraine misusing aid, senior US official says

"I can say definitively that the notion of the US providing intelligence or information to the Ukrainians to target locations inside Russia is nonsense. We are not at war with Russia, nor do we seek war with Russia," Ryder added.

US Russia Ukraine Pentagon Russia ukriane war

Comments

1000 characters

US not providing Ukraine with intel on targets inside Russia: Pentagon

New historic low: rupee suffers another dramatic fall, closes at 285.09 against US dollar

On back of loan from China, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $556mn, now stand at $3.81bn

Pakistan, IMF to reach staff-level agreement by next week: Ishaq Dar

Referring to India, Khar says supply of advanced weapons straining region’s security environment

FO confirms 7 Pakistanis dead in Libya boat wreck

Auto parts maker Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in March

Court discharges case against Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd)

Former Pakistan woman hockey player killed in Italian shipwreck

KSE-100 gains 0.64% as banking, oil and gas sectors lead charge

Hyundai-Nishat Motors increases prices of its vehicles

Read more stories